Lee Hodges hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the first round at the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Players Club.

 BRUCE KLUCKHOHN/AP PHOTO

BLAINE, Minn. — Lee Hodges got off to a good start in his bid to make the FedEx Cup playoffs, shooting an 8-under 63 on Thursday for a one-stroke lead in the first round of the 3M Open.

Two-time major champion Justin Thomas, who’s trying to make both the playoffs and the U.S. Ryder Cup team, opened with a 69 in windier afternoon conditions at the TPC Twin Cities.

