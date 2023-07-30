Main Photo

Lee Hodges tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament at Tournament Players Club.

 BRUCE KLUCKHOHN/AP PHOTO

BLAINE, Minn. — With the FedEx Cup two weeks away, Lee Hodges can breathe easier. Justin Thomas can’t.

Hodges birdied four of his last six holes for a 7-under 64 and a four-stroke lead over Tyler Duncan on Friday after almost two rounds of the 3M Open.

