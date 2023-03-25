Main Photo

Alison Lee hits from the 15th tee during the first round of the Drive On Championship golf tournament.

 MATT YORK/AP PHOTO

GOLD CANYON, Ariz. — Alison Lee and Jenny Shin each reeled off four straight birdies in the middle of their rounds and joined Gaby Lopez at 7-under 65 Thursday to share a one-stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA Drive on Championship.

Lee, a 28-year-old American looking for her first tour win, birdied four of her first five holes. And, after a bogey at No. 16, her seventh hole, she pieced together a four straight birdies and five in the next six holes to reach 8 under at Superstition Mountain Golf Club before a bogey on her final hole dropped her into a three-way tie for the top spot of a crowded leaderboard.

