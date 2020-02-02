MIAMI — Robbie Gould wasn’t sure he’d ever be in this position again, this close to a Super Bowl title.
Heck, he didn’t even know a few months ago if he’d still be with the San Francisco 49ers.
“Yeah, it’s been,” Gould said with a pause. “It’s been interesting.”
The veteran kicker was coming off another outstanding season a year ago when the 49ers placed the franchise tag on him last February. Frustrated with stagnant contract talks, Gould requested a trade. He wanted out — to be closer to his wife and three children in Chicago, where he played his first 11 NFL seasons.
But, in mid-July, Gould ended his holdout as he and the 49ers agreed on a four-year, $19 million contract extension. Now, he has a chance to cap a hectic 12 months with an elusive — and, at one time, seemingly unlikely — championship.
“I think it’s been a year where I’ve been able to learn more and grow as a player and a person,” Gould said. “The ultimate goal that I’ve always had was to win a Super Bowl and we have that opportunity this weekend.”
Not only that, Gould could end up playing a key role in whether the 49ers get the franchise’s sixth title. Same for Kansas City’s Harrison Butker, who could help deliver the Chiefs their first Super Bowl win since 1970.
In a game for which the betting line has been just 1 or 1 1/2 points in the Chiefs’ favor since the odds came out almost two weeks ago, the big legs on either sideline could make the difference.
“That’s part of the position,” Butker said. “I think that’s what makes it fun. I mean, I don’t think anybody would want to be playing this position if it didn’t come down to big moments. You know, I think those pressure moments are really where you can shine and show off kind of all that hard work that you’ve been putting in.”
Four times in Super Bowl history, a kicker has decided in the closing moments which team was hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in a shower of confetti — and which team was back in the locker room wondering what could have been.