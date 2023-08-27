Main Photo

New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu (26) celebrates with Aaron Judge after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning.

 SCOTT AUDETTE/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — DJ LeMahieu homered twice for the first time in two years, Gerrit Cole won on the road for the first time in two months and the sliding New York Yankees beat the AL wild card-leading Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 on Friday night.

Last-place New York (62-66), in danger of ending its streak of 30 consecutive winning seasons, won for just second time in 12 games.

Recommended for you