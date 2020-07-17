SEBRING – Lexus and AIM VASSER SULLIVAN (AVS) have momentum on their side leading into the newly-scheduled IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Grand Prix of Sebring sprint race at Sebring International Raceway on Saturday evening. The AVS Lexus RC F GT3s are coming off a one-two GTD podium finish following IMSA’s return to racing in a sprint race at Daytona International Speedway on the Fourth of July.
Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz combined to lead 81 laps (of 87) behind the wheel of the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 to score the GTD win at Daytona, marking the third victory for AVS since joining series competition last year. AVS teammates Townsend Bell and Frankie Montecalvo finished runner-up in the No. 12 Lexus at Daytona to sweep the top two steps of the GTD podium and give AVS and Lexus the second double podium result after finishing first and third at Detroit last year.
“I am really looking forward to going to Sebring,” said Hawksworth. “I love racing at Daytona, but after two races and a bunch of testing, I am more than ready for a new track. Sebring is a lot more technical and a bigger challenge for the drivers, so I am looking forward to it. The Lexus RC F GT3 works well at this track. We’re always very quick in turn 1 and turn 17 – the high-speed corners. We had a good test at the track in February and coming off of a one-two finish at Daytona, I expect both AIM VASSER SULLIVAN Lexus RC F GT3’s to be competitive and we will certainly be trying to pull off another lockout.”
Lexus is tied for the lead in the GTD manufacturer point standings following two races. The No. 14 Lexus leads the GTD championship point standings, while the No. 12 RC F GT3 duo ranks fourth in points – just six points behind their teammates – heading into Saturday’s race at Sebring.
The Lexus RC F GT3 will make its fourth Sebring visit on Saturday, and the first sprint race at the historic 17-turn, 3.74-mile Florida road course. Bell and Montecalvo earned a ninth-place result at the last year’s Twelve Hours of Sebring in the No. 12 Lexus, also paired together at the time with Telitz. Bell has finished on the podium three times at Sebring, including a win in 2012 while competing in the American Le Mans Series. Montecalvo also earned a runner-up podium finish at Sebring in 2011. Hawksworth has had previous success at Sebring in four career starts behind the wheel of the Lexus RC F GT3 at the Florida road course, leading 40 laps and running the quickest GTD lap of the race en route to a fifth place GTD result in 2018.
“Really happy to finally be back at Sebring,” Montecalvo said. “This track should be great for our Lexus RC F GT3. It’s been a long time since I’ve completed in a sprint race there. This track is particularly hard on tires, and during this time of year the track will be extra hot. But, taking what we have learned during the time off and building from momentum after Daytona, our AIM VASSER SULLIVAN team is ready go. “
The IMSA Grand Prix of Sebring will be broadcast live on NBCSN beginning at 5:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, July 18. The race action will also be live on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com throughout its entirety for authenticated subscribers. To follow all of the racing action, fans can follow Lexus Racing on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by using #LexusRCF GT3, #LexusPerformance and #LexusRacing.