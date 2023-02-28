Main Photo

Nashville Predators left wing Tanner Jeannot, left, reaches for the puck next to Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (25).

 ABBIE PARR/AP PHOTO

The slumping Tampa Bay Lightning added an element of grit into their lineup to punch up their late-season playoff push by acquiring forward Tanner Jeannot in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Sunday night.

And the Lightning paid a high price in doing so by trading away third-year defenseman Cal Foote, as well as five draft picks, including a 2025 first-round selection that is top-10 protected. Tampa Bay also traded its second-round pick in the 2024 draft, as well as its third- fourth- and fifth-round selections this year.

