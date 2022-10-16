Main Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Ross Colton, center, celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period.

 JAY LaPRETE/AP PHOTO

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Steven Stamkos scored twice, and Corey Perry and Ross Colton each had a goal and an assist, as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 Friday for their first win of the season.

Cal Foote also scored for the Lightning, and Vladislav Namestnikov, Alex Killorn and Mikhail Sergachev each added two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 26 shots.

