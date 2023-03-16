Main Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils center Michael McLeod (20).

 ADAM HUNGER/AP PHOTO

NEWARK, N.J. — Brandon Hagel had a goal and two assists, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves and Tampa Bay scored the last four goals in a 4-1 victory over New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Anthony Cirelli, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for Tampa Bay in the opener of a two-game set. The teams will meet again in New Jersey on Thursday night, and face off Sunday night in Florida.

