Tampa Bay Lightning’s Ross Colton (79) celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers with Nicholas Paul (20).

 MIKE CARLSON/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov each had two goals and an assist and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Tuesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Ross Colton also scored, Mikhail Sergachev had two assists and Alexei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves for the Lightning. They had been 0-4-1 since a 3-0 victory in Detroit on Feb. 25. “We were winning a lot more battles than we have been,” Killorn said, “and the power play was great.” Morgan Frost and Brendan Lemieux scored for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart made 34 saves. The Flyers have lost five of six. The Lightning, who entered the night second in the NHL in power-play percentage, scored three times in six chances. Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo said the Lightning’s superb power play made the difference.

