TAMPA — Winning Stanley Cup championships in consecutive seasons is rare. The Tampa Bay Lightning are confident they can do it.
Even without leading scorer Nikita Kucherov, who’ll miss the year after undergoing hip surgery.
The Lightning are that talented with a highly skilled offense featuring captain Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point, Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat, Yanni Gourde and Alex Killorn, as well as an experienced, playoff-tested defense anchored by Vezina Trophy finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy and Conn Smythe Trophy winner Victor Hedman.
Equally important, general manager Julian BriseBois said, is the champs entered training camp with the type of attitude required to give themselves a chance to become just the fourth team in nearly 30 years to win back-to-back NHL titles.
“It’s not going to be easy. It wasn’t going to be easy even with Kuch in the lineup, and now it’s more of a challenge,” BriseBois said. “The mindset of the players as a whole, the hunger and how excited they are to get a chance to chase another Cup and go back to back ... I’ve just been really struck by how positive everyone’s mindset is.”
The Pittsburgh Penguins were the last club to hoist the Cup in consecutive seasons, winning in 2016 and 2017.
The only other teams to accomplish the feat in the past 30 years were the 1990-91 and 1991-92 Penguins, and the 1996-97 and 1997-98 Detroit Red Wings coached by Scotty Bowman.
Bowman, a Hall of Famer who won a record nine Stanley Cups as a head coach, was also behind the bench with the 91-92 Penguins following the death of Bob Johnson. He believes it’s more difficult to win back-to-back titles in today’s game.
During a 15-season stretch from 1973-74 through 1987-88, Philadelphia won consecutive titles, Montreal and the New York Islanders each won four in a row, and Edmonton won back-to-back championships on two different occasions.
“I think it’s more of the fact that teams are more fairly equal,” said Bowman, now a senior advisor with the Chicago Blackhawks. “Just a certain player or a certain injury, something could throw you off in the next season. How hungry are they?”
Forward Pat Maroon joined the Lightning last year after winning the Cup with St. Louis the previous season. He believes Tampa Bay has all the components necessary to reign again.
“I’m very confident. We’ve got all the pieces. We’ve got the goaltending. We’ve got the defensemen. We have the offensive power,” Maroon said.
That may be true, but there are no guarantees.
“We’re pretty familiar with how we need to play to hopefully have some success. But it’s going to be a grind,” coach Jon Cooper said. “All of these teams have improved themselves. It’s a different year, and I think you just have to wipe the slate clean.”