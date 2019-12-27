TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Lightning got off to a good start in a stretch of six consecutive games against division opponents.
Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist, Brayden Point had a four-point game and the Lightning scored three power-play goals in a 6-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Monday night.
Point had a goal and three assists, Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists and Alex Killorn and Mikhail Sergachev each scored power-play goals as the Lightning snapped a two-game winless skid.
Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 29 saves and improved to 15-9-2 on the season.
“These are the teams we’re chasing,’’ Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. “
Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky allowed a season-high six goals on 34 shots.
Jonathan Huberdeau scored the only goal for Florida, which had its three-game winning streak halted.
“We got out ... everything tonight,’’ Florida coach Joel Quenneville said. “Whether it was compete, whether it was possession, whether it was special teams, whether it was ... completed passes. They had it in every category. It was a disappointing way going into the break coming off of three good games and all of a sudden you come up with (Monday’s) game. But to give them credit they responded to the urgency that was appropriate.’’