Main Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point, left, and Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn battle for the puck.

 STEPHEN BRASHEAR/AP PHOTO

SEATTLE — Timely goals from two unexpected sources and another strong performance by Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finally cooled off the hottest team in the NHL.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored in the first period, Nicholas Paul had a goal in the third and the Lightning beat Seattle 4-1 on Monday, snapping the Kraken’s eight-game winning streak.

