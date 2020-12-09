The PGA Tour plans to start the new year with spectators. There just won’t be very many. And the views, while as gorgeous at Kapalua as anywhere, will be limited.
That doesn’t set the tone for the rest of the West Coast swing, where three tournaments already have announced there will not be spectators, two of them pro-am events.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was the most recent to announce a spectator-free event for Feb. 11-14, though it will carry on with its pro-am of corporate titans, entertainers and athletes.
“Unfortunately our ’21 event will be unlike any of the previous editions of the tournament since Monterey County remains in a tier that will not permit live audiences at professional events in California,” said Steve John, CEO of the Monterey Peninsula Foundation.
That follows decisions by The American Express in the California desert, the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines and the Sony Open in Honolulu.
As for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, a limited number of tickets will be available. The Houston Open had a limit of 2,000 a day in November, making it the first domestic PGA Tour event with spectators. Kapalua isn’t releasing the number of ticket sales, though organizers don’t expect more than about 200 or 300 people.
The Aloha Club ($900 for four tournament days) provides unobstructed views of the 18th hole and the ninth green, and it includes food and beverage, along with parking. The Kama’aina Aloha Club is a daily ticket ($125) that offers a view of the 18th hole and a place to buy food and drinks.
Both tickets do not allow access to the rest of the Plantation Course.
The Phoenix Open, the rowdiest of all PGA Tour events, is still trying to piece together a plan for fans, except that it won’t be near the 600,000 or more fans it typically attracts during the week.
Scott Jenkins, the tournament chairman for 2021, told Golf Digest the plan is to build a single-story structure for fans on the par-3 16th hole, down from what amounted to stadium seating. He described the situation as “fluid.”
“I’ve stopped trying to predict the future in our COVID world,” Jenkins told Digest. “We’d love to have fans. We’re the ‘People’s Open.’ We also understand that the safety of our fans, players and volunteers is the most important thing.”