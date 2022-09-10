Main Photo

Xiyu Janet Lin, of China, lines up a a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Dana Classic LPGA golf tournament.

 GENE J. PUSKAR/AP PHOTO

CINCINNATI — Xiyu “Janet” Lin of China opened with five birdies in six holes, birdied all but one of the par 5s and had an 8-under 64 on Thursday for a one-shot lead over Nasa Hataoka in the Kroger Queen City Championship.

The LPGA Tour returned to Cincinnati for the first time in 33 years and was greeted with a gorgeous day and plenty of good scoring at Kenwood Country Club.

Recommended for you