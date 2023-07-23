Main Photo

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a free kick to score a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

FORT LAUDERDALE — Some people paid hundreds of dollars to be able to say they were in the stadium for Lionel Messi’s debut for Inter Miami. Some paid thousands for their seats. The team’s owners committed well over $100 million just to have a chance at moments like this.

So far, it looks like money well spent.

