Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill.

 PAUL SANCYA/AP PHOTO

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions invested in their linebacking corps in the offseason, drafting former Iowa star Jack Campbell with the No. 18 pick and re-signing Alex Anzalone to a three-year, $18.75 million deal to bolster a position group that was shaky at times last year.

Linebacker play will be key to Detroit’s defense after it finished 29th against the rush and 30th against the pass in the 2022 season when the team finished 9-8.

