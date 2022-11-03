Main Photo

From left to right, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez celebrate after the 4 Aces GC won the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

LIV Golf filed its application for world ranking points a month after it played its first event, and none was awarded for the inaugural season as the Official World Golf Ranking considers it.

The effect of not earning ranking points — except for two majors and a few European tour events — is becoming clear with each week.

Recommended for you