Scottie Scheffler hits towards the fifth green during a practice round for The Players Championship golf tournament.

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALI/AP PHOTO

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Such are the times in golf that so much attention at The Players Championship is on a player who is not even part of the strongest field of the year.

Stranger still is the player in question is not Tiger Woods.

