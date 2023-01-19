Main Photo

Sweden’s Henrik Stenson plays a shot on the 13th hole at the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland. Stenson decided to join LIV Golf and was stripped of his job as European Ryder Cup captain.

 AP FILE PHOTO

The European tour is weeks away from discovering whether it has the right to issue bans to those members who joined the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league in a development that rocked the world of golf last year.

While the legal dispute drags on, rebel players like Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson are happy to take what they can from the tour — world ranking points, Ryder Cup qualification points — whether they are welcome on it or not.

