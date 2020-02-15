DAYTONA BEACH — Joey Logano and William Byron won the qualifying races that set the field for the Daytona 500.
The victory in the first 150-mile race Thursday night earned Logano a spot in the second row for the season-opening Daytona 500. Byron will join Logano in the second row, behind pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and teammate Alex Bowman, who earned the front row in time trials at Daytona International Speedway.
Byron pulled out of line late, received a push from fellow Chevrolet driver Kurt Busch and cruised to the confidence-building win.
“We are going to use this momentum as it should be. I feel we didn’t luck into this,” Byron said. “We just went out there and raced. That’s what we did.”
The 40-car field for Sunday’s race is determined first by time trials that set the front row, then the remaining starting order is based on results from the pair of 60-lap qualifying races. There were five drivers racing Thursday night for two slots in the Daytona 500 and they went to Reed Sorenson and Timmy Hill.
Sorenson was aided in the first race when Daniel Suarez was crashed by Ryan Blaney. Hill got some breathing room in the second race after J.J. Yeley crashed.
“A lot of emotions ran through my veins the entire race,” said Hill, who will make his Daytona 500 debut. “We were in, we were out, it was nerve-racking the entire time.”
Logano won his qualifying race for the second consecutive year.
“It’s the (qualifying) Duels, not the Daytona 500,” said Logano, “but momentum is momentum.”