NHRA Brandimere Closing Auto Racing

Larry Dixon, front, races Brandon Bernstein in a qualifying run at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colo., Saturday, July 24, 2010. Bandimere Speedway, a longtime stop on the NHRA circuit tucked along the foothills of Colorado's Front Range, plans to close after the 2023 season. The drag racing speedway and the NHRA said Friday, April 21, 2023, that the last NHRA race at so-called “Thunder Mountain” will be the Mile-High Nationals on July 14-16. 

 CRAIG F. WALKER/THE DENVER POST via AP, FILE

MORRISON, Colo. (AP) — Bandimere Speedway, a longtime stop on the NHRA circuit tucked into the foothills of Colorado's Front Range west of Denver, plans to close after the 2023 season.

The drag racing track and the NHRA said Friday the last NHRA race at so-called "Thunder Mountain" will be the Mile-High Nationals on July 14-16.

