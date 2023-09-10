Main Photo

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10), the 2021 Super Bowl MVP, had 75 catches for 812 yards in just nine games last year before an injury ended his season.

 AP FILE PHOTO

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have placed receiver Cooper Kupp on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least their first four games.

The Rams also put new tight end Hunter Long on injured reserve Saturday, one day before their season opener at Seattle.

Recommended for you