Louisville head coach Deion Branch, left, looks on as Jawhar Jordan holds up a silver baseball bat after being named the offensive MVP after their 24-7 win over Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl.

 WINSLOW TOWNSON/AP PHOTO

BOSTON — Running back Jawhar Jordan earned a silver baseball bat as the offensive player of the game. Interim coach Deion Branch lifted the Fenway Bowl trophy. Defensive back Jarvis Browlee danced around the baseball field with the Keg of Nails.

The Cardinals are heading back to Louisville with all the prizes.

