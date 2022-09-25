Main Photo

South Florida quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) runs from the grasp of Louisville linebacker Momo Sanogo (1).

 TIMOTHY D. EASLEY/AP PHOTO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Malik Cunningham ran for three of his four touchdowns as Louisville rolled to a 41-3 win over South Florida on Saturday afternoon.

Cunningham put the Cardinals (2-2) comfortably ahead by halftime with TDs on four of five possessions. He had scoring runs of 35, 40 and 8 yards and tossed a 26-yard TD to senior transfer Jaelin Carter, who stretched to make a leaping grab in the end zone for his first score as a Cardinal.

Recommended for you