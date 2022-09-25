LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Malik Cunningham ran for three of his four touchdowns as Louisville rolled to a 41-3 win over South Florida on Saturday afternoon.
Cunningham put the Cardinals (2-2) comfortably ahead by halftime with TDs on four of five possessions. He had scoring runs of 35, 40 and 8 yards and tossed a 26-yard TD to senior transfer Jaelin Carter, who stretched to make a leaping grab in the end zone for his first score as a Cardinal.
Cunningham finished 14 of 22 passing for 186 yards and ran nine times for 113 yards before going to the bench early in the fourth quarter. It was the fifth-year senior’s 10th 100-plus-yard rushing game and third in a row. Cunningham is the eighth player in NCAA history to have over 3,000 rushing yards and 8,000 passing.
Louisville had one of its best games of the season offensively, out-gaining USF (1-3) 542-158. That total included 283 rushing, with Trevion Cooley gaining 75 on 11 carries and Tiyon Evans 53 on 13 attempts.
The Bulls (1-3) averted a shutout when Spencer Schrader kicked a 37-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The Bulls had three first-half turnovers. Gerry Bohanon Jr. threw two interceptions and USF had a fumble. Bohanon was 9 of 17 passing for 62 yards and was relieved in the third quarter by backup quarterback Katravis Marsh, who was 4 of 11 for 48 yards.