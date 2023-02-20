Cavaliers Pelicans Basketball

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love warms up before an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Friday.

 MATTHEW HINTON/AP PHOTO

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kevin Love says he has picked the Miami Heat.

Love said Sunday that he will sign with the Heat for the remainder of the season once he clears waivers, a major add for a Miami team that is looking to move up in the Eastern Conference before the postseason begins.

