Main Photo

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love warms up before an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

 MATTHEW HINTON/AP PHOTO

Kevin Love wasted no time. He’s officially a member of the Miami Heat.

The five-time All-Star and 15-year NBA veteran cleared waivers on Monday afternoon, then signed a contract to join the Heat for the remainder of the season not long afterward. The now-former Cleveland forward was in Miami for the signing, with plans to start working out at his new team facility right away.

