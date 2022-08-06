Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Brandon Lowe watches his two-run home run during the third inning.

 CARLOS OSORIO/AP PHOTO

DETROIT — Brandon Lowe had a two-run home run among his three hits and drove in three runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2 Thursday night.

“It’s nice to swing the bat and not hurt,” said Lowe, who returned in mid-July from a back injury. “I didn’t realize how debilitating it had been until the pain wasn’t there any more.”

