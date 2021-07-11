ST. PETERSBURG — Brandon Lowe homered twice and Mike Zunino also connected, helping the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Saturday for their sixth consecutive win.
Ryan Yarbrough (6-3) pitched five innings of two-run ball, improving to 5-0 in his last 12 appearances. The left-hander is 8-1 in 16 appearances against Toronto.
Matt Wisler (one hit in 1 2/3 innings) and Pete Fairbanks (1 1/3 innings) combined for three innings before Diego Castillo finished the six-hitter for his 13th save. Rays relievers have given up two hits over 16 scoreless innings in the past three games.
Lowe has four career multihomer games, including May 21 against the Blue Jays.
Marcus Semien hit his 22nd homer for the Blue Jays, who have lost four of five.
Toronto led 2-1 before Tampa Bay scored three times in the third. Zunino led off the inning with his 19th homer. Kevin Kiermaier then doubled and Lowe made it 4-2 with a two-run shot off Ross Stripling (3-5).
Lowe opened the scoring with his 19th homer, connecting on the first pitch leading off the first. He has gone deep six times over his last eight games.
Randy Arozarena added an eighth-inning RBI single for the Rays.
Semien’s two-run shot gave the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead in the third.
Toronto had runners on the corners with two outs in the first when Zunino, an All-Star catcher, picked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. off first base.
Stripling allowed four runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings.