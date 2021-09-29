MIAMI — Kyle Lowry posed for pictures with new Miami Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. He chatted up some new teammates for the first time. And he struggled a bit trying to remember the names of various people he was meeting, a task that proved challenging since most were wearing masks.
The first day at his new job wasn’t easy.
The second day, that’ll be more to his liking.
Lowry went through media day in Miami for the first time Monday, the gamut of interviews and photos that serves as the precursor to training camp. The actual playing of basketball with the Heat starts with the first practice on Tuesday, and that’s the part Lowry expects to be seamless.
“It’s a different uniform, different city, different atmosphere, different people around,” Lowry said. “So, yeah, there’s definitely adjustments and kind of figuring things out. It’s a little bit different when people have a mask on so you don’t know who’s talking to who and you don’t know the names. It’s different for me and my career, but it’s the next chapter to be written.”
Lowry comes to Miami after 15 years in the NBA, the last nine with Toronto, where he was a six-time All-Star and helped the Raptors win the 2019 championship. He was nearly traded to the Heat last spring, then ended up in Miami this summer during free agency after agreeing to a deal that ultimately became a sign-and-trade sending Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa to the Raptors.
“Kyle is somebody that we’ve had great respect for,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Just an incredible competitor. ... He’s just a great winner. He knows how to impact winning.”
Lowry has logged nearly 30,500 minutes of playing time, 11th-most among active players. He never expected to play 16 seasons — and counting — yet even at 35 years old now the Heat believe he was worth $85 million over the next three years.
“I feel so good,” Lowry said. “I’m going into another year. I’m going into Year 16; not many people could say that. Playing for an organization like this and playing with some players like this, our goal is to win a championship. And that’s the only goal there should be.”