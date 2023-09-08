Main Photo

Poland’s Adrian Meronk tees off the 15th, during day one of the 2023 Horizon Irish Open at The K Club, County Kildare, in Ireland.

 BRIAN LAWLESS/PA VIA AP

Shane Lowry needed a good start at the Irish Open to justify getting picked for the Ryder Cup.

Adrian Meronk wanted one to show Europe captain Luke Donald was wrong to leave him off the team.

