Jennifer Kupcho, center, jumps in the water with her husband Jay Monahan, right, and caddie David Eller after Kupcho’s win in the LPGA Chevron Championship golf tournament.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Losing tradition can seem even tougher when tradition is in scarce supply.

Such is the case in women’s golf, which has had eight tournaments designated as major championships dating to 1930. And because of title sponsorship — the key to survival — those eight majors have had 21 names.

