DUBLIN, Ohio — The LPGA Tour is ready to get back to work for the first time in nearly six months with a plan that includes saliva testing for the coronavirus and no illusions the rest of the year will go smoothly.
The LPGA Tour was last played on Feb. 16 when Inbee Park won the Women’s Australian Open. Three tournaments in Asia were halted, and then the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports.
Four of the five majors were moved to later in the year — the Evian Championship in France was canceled — and the tour already has lost 13 tournaments. Some of those canceled events, in a show of support for the tour, have pitched in financially to help those that can play.
“I fully believe we’ll lose another event or two or three along the way,” Commissioner Mike Whan said Wednesday. “I couldn’t really tell you which ones, but it would be probably naive of me to think we are just going to roll through our season and roll through different countries and be able to play exactly as we have slated.
“But I’m excited about what we have.”
Whan and his staff have been in constant contact with the PGA Tour, now in its sixth week back.
The LPGA Tour is to resume July 31 with the LPGA Drive On Championship, a one-time event with a $1 million purse at Inverness Club in Toledo, site of next year’s Solheim Cup. It’s where Paul Azinger won the PGA Championship in 1993.