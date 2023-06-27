NCAA Kentucky LSU Baseball

LSU’s Dylan Crews reacts after hitting a foul ball during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Kentucky in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, June 11, 2023.

 TYLER KAUFMAN/AP PHOTO

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — LSU center fielder Dylan Crews, projected to be the No. 1 pick in the amateur draft next month, on Sunday was honored as the winner of the Golden Spikes Award as the top amateur baseball player in the country.

Crews, the Southeastern Conference player of the year for the second straight season, led the Tigers to the College World Series finals and is among the national leaders in most offensive categories. He’s first in runs scored (94), second in on-base percentage (.562), fifth in hits (104) and sixth in batting average (.418).

