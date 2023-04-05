Main Photo

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey celebrates after cutting down the net after the NCAA Women’s Final Four championship. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship.

 TONY GUTIERREZ/AP PHOTO

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU’s national championship women’s basketball team returned to campus on Monday where thousands of fans gathered to welcome them back.

“Timing is everything in our lives,” LSU coach and Louisiana native Kim Mulkey told the cheering crowd. “It was time for me to come home.”

