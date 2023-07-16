Main Photo

Justin Lower tees off on the ninth hole during the PGA Tour Barbasol Championship golf tournament at Keene Trace in Nicholasville, Ky.

 RYAN C. HERMENS/LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER VIA AP

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Lucas Glover extended his streak of rounds in the 60s to 10 and his lead in the Barbasol Championship to two shots, shooting a 4-under 68 in Friday’s second round at Keene Trace.

Glover was at 13-under 131, with Adam Long, Vincent Norrman and Daniel Brown his closest pursuers.

Recommended for you