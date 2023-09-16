Main Photo

Lucas Herbert, of Australia, yells after hitting the ball left from the 18th tee of the Silverado Resort North Course during the first round of the Fortinet Championship.

 ERIC RISBERG/AP PHOTO

NAPA, Calif. — Justin Thomas scuffled through an uneven afternoon with a 3-under 69 in his return to the PGA Tour following a lengthy layoff, leaving him six shots off the lead Thursday in the first round of the Fortinet Championship.

Thomas, the former No. 1 player in the world who was a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup, had hoped to clean up his game in a final tune-up, but wasn’t nearly as sharp at Silverado Resort as he hoped.

