Lucy Li follows through on her tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Dana Classic LPGA golf tournament.

 GENE J. PUSKAR/AP PHOTO

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Lucy Li already is assured of an LPGA Tour card for next year. She played Friday as though she’s ready to join the big leagues even sooner.

Li had five birdies in a seven-hole stretch on the back nine and kept bogeys off her card the rest of the way for a 7-under 64 that gave her the early lead in the Dana Open.

