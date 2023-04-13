PHILADELPHIA — Luis Arraez became the first Miami Marlins player to hit for the cycle, going 4-for-5 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs in an 8-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Before Tuesday, the Marlins were the only active major league team to not have a cycle in their history. Miami entered the National League as the Florida Marlins back in 1992.

