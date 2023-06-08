Main Photo

Miami Marlins’ Bryan De La Cruz hits a double scoring Jean Segura, Nick Fortes and Luis Arraez during the fifth inning. De La Cruz advanced to third on a throwing error by Matt Duffy.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Luis Arraez had two hits to raise his major league-leading batting average to .401 and help the Miami Marlins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Second in the NL East, the Marlins have won five straight to improve to 34-28 — the first time they’ve been six games over .500 since August 2016.

Recommended for you