Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Luis Patino throws to a Kansas City Royals batter during the third inning.

 SCOTT AUDETTE/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Luis Patiño pitched strongly into the sixth inning, Yandy Díaz drove in three runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Thursday night.

Tampa Bay, which is tied with Toronto for the second AL wild card, has won five of six.

