Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays’ Luke Raley, right, celebrates with teammates in the dugout after his solo home run during the eighth inning.

 GODOFREDO A. VÁSQUEZ/AP PHOTO

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Tampa Bay Rays became the first team to 50 wins, and for the Oakland Athletics splitting a four-game series against baseball’s best spelled success.

Luke Raley hit a go-ahead solo homer with one out in the eighth, Manuel Margot connected earlier and the Rays beat the 19-win A’s 4-3 on Thursday.

