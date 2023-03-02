TAMPA — Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen scored 1:41 apart late in the first period, and the Florida Panthers ended the Tampa Bay Lightning’s home points streak at 16 games with a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Eric Staal and Anthony Duclair also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for the Panthers. It was his 354th NHL win, passing Evgeni Nabokov for the most by a Russia-born goaltender.

