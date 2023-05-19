Main Photo

New York Mets’ Pete Alonso (20) celebrates after hitting the game winning three-run home run during the tenth inning.

 FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Francisco Álvarez flipped his bat high in the air, celebrating a tying three-run homer for the New York Mets with two outs in the ninth inning.

Then in the 10th, it was Pete Alonso’s turn after his three-run shot turned a two-run deficit into an improbable 8-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, the major leagues’ best team. His nose red from a sinus infection, Alonso was about to flip when he dropped his bat and began his trot.

