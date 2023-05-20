Main Photo

Preakness Stakes entrant Mage, the Kentucky Derby winner, works out ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course.

 JULIO CORTEZ/AP PHOTO

BALTIMORE — Mage’s path through Triple Crown season is not an easy one.

The Kentucky Derby winner opened as the favorite for this weekend's Preakness Stakes, but Mage will have to top a field that includes Bob Baffert -trained National Treasure and others to become the first horse to take the first two Triple Crown races since Justify in 2018.

