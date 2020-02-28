ATLANTA — The Orlando Magic are hardly a championship contender.
They’re not even a .500 team.
No wonder they’re relishing the chance to be part of a playoff race.
Evan Fournier scored 28 points, Aaron Gordon added 25 and the Magic pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 130-120 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.
Orlando improved to 26-32 with its second straight road victory, maintaining a 4 1/2-game lead for the final playoff spot in the East and closing within a half-game of Brooklyn for the No. 7 seed.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said James Ennis III, who hit a key 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter after the Hawks had closed to 111-107.
Ennis’ lone 3 of the night sparked a 17-7 spurt that put the Hawks away. Fournier did most of the heavy lifting, scoring nine points in the game-clinching run before Gordon finished it off with a 3-pointer.
“My teammates were finding me,” said Gordon, who also had 10 rebounds, six assists and three blocks. “We’re playing more together. We’re playing smarter, more disciplined.”
The Hawks lost despite a 37-point effort from Young. John Collins added 26 points, but was blocked twice in the fourth quarter — first by Gordon, then by Nikola Vucevic — to stymie any hopes of an Atlanta comeback.
Battling flu-like symptoms and held to six points in the opening quarter, Young ripped off 20 in the second — including a 3-pointer from inside the edge of the Hawks logo at center court.
Gordon countered with an 18-point third quarter, highlighted by a 360-degree dunk off a sloppy Atlanta turnover, that sent the Magic to the final period with a 103-95 lead.
“We let the foot off the pedal a little bit,” Collins said. “We didn’t play with the same intensity in the third quarter.”
The Hawks were leading 75-68 early in the third when Orlando suddenly seized control with a 29-9 outburst.
The ailing Young looked exhausted by the end. He made only 2 of 14 shots in the second half.