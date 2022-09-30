Main Photo

Curious sightseers walk in the receding waters of Tampa Bay due to the low tide and tremendous winds from Hurricane Ian in Tampa.

 WILLIE J. ALLEN JR./ORLANDO SENTINEL VIA AP

Orlando's training camp schedule is being disrupted by Hurricane Ian.

The Magic could not practice on Wednesday because the storm was looming, and called off their practice on Thursday as well because Ian was forecast to seriously affect the Orlando area with its rain and wind.

