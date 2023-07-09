Main Photo

Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies tags out Tampa Bay Rays’ Harold Ramirez on an attempted steal of second base during the seventh inning.

 MIKE CARLSON/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — On a night when they were held to just two hits, the red-hot Atlanta Braves kept on winning.

With right-hander Charlie Morton pitching into the seventh inning and Sean Murphy extending a power surge that has seen Atlanta homer in 24 straight outings, the MLB-best Braves began a weekend series between teams with the top two records in baseball with a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Recommended for you