Padres Machado Contract Baseball

San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado follows through on an RBI-double during the third inning in Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Oct. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. Machado has agreed to a new $350 million, 11-year contract that will keep him with the San Diego Padres through 2033, according to a person with knowledge of the deal, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

 ASHLEY LANDIS/AP PHOTO, FILE

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — All-Star slugger Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres finalized a $350 million, 11-year contract on Tuesday, the fourth-largest in baseball history.

Machado gets a $45 million signing bonus, of which $10 million is payable this Dec. 1 and $5 million on each Dec. 1 from 2027 through 2033.

