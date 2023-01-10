Browns fire defensive coordinator Joe WoodsBEREA, Ohio — Joe Woods took the fall for the Cleveland Browns falling flat again.
Cleveland fired its embattled defensive coordinator on Monday as his group’s communication issues and inability to stop the run had a major role in the Browns finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs for the second straight season.
The 52-year-old Woods was one of Kevin Stefanski’s first hires in 2020. Cleveland’s defense had trouble from the opener, leading to the Browns’ 17th double-digit loss season since the franchise’s expansion rebirth in 1999.
Stefanski, who was widely criticized for his play-calling, was spared in a season shaped by quarterback Deshaun Watson’s 11-game NFL suspension.
“I’d like to thank Joe for his hard work and dedication in his three seasons as our defensive coordinator,” Stefanski said. “I will always have the utmost respect for Joe, the person and the coach.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t perform up to our standards enough this season, and we all share in that responsibility.”
The Browns moved quickly at finding a replacement, requesting permission to interview New England linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Brian Flores, Seattle associate head coach Sean Desai and Tennessee senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz.
Kingsbury, Keim out as Cardinals undergo franchise makeoverTEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have fired coach Kliff Kingsbury and parted ways with general manager Steve Keim after a dreadful season that saw constant unwanted headlines, a serious knee injury to star quarterback Kyler Murray and lots of losing.
The team confirmed the changes on Monday.
“We have announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been relieved of his duties,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “In addition, general manager Steve Keim has decided to step away from his position in order to focus on his health. The team wishes them well and thanks both of them for their contributions.”
The 43-year-old Kingsbury — who received a contract extension just last year — finishes his tenure with a 28-37-1 record over four seasons, including a 4-13 mark this year. The Cardinals ended the season on a seven-game losing streak, falling to the San Francisco 49ers 38-13 on Sunday.
The 50-year-old Keim also received a contract extension last season. He’s been with the Cardinals since 1999 and served as the team’s general manager since 2013. He took a medical leave of absence in December, but the team didn’t elaborate on the reason.
Kingsbury joins a long list of names who couldn’t win enough games for one of the NFL’s least-successful franchises. The Cardinals haven’t won a championship since 1947 and have never had a coach last more than six seasons in more than a century of existence.
Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season HOUSTON — Lovie Smith fought until the bitter end to help the Houston Texans to a win in the finale of a dismal season, with his fate likely already sealed.
Hours later he was out of a job.
Smith was fired as coach of the Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1.
It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
“I’m constantly evaluating our football operation and believe this is the best decision for us at this time,” general manager Nick Caserio said in a statement announcing the team parting ways with Smith. “It is my responsibility to build a comprehensive and competitive program that can sustain success over a long period of time. We aren’t there right now, however, with the support of the (team owner) McNair family and the resources available to us, I’m confident in the direction of our football program moving forward.”
Smith was asked about his future after Sunday’s win at Indianapolis and seemed confident that he’d return next season.
“We understand the totality of the season,” he said. “Do I expect to be back? Yeah, I expect to be back, absolutely.”
The Texans had the league’s worst record for most of the season, but won two of their last three games, capped by Sunday’s win over the Colts that cost the team the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft. The 32-31 victory over Indianapolis gave Chicago the top pick and left Houston to choose second in April’s draft.